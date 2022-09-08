Does Nate Diaz do triathlons?

Yes, UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz often does triathlons. According to an article by bleacherreport.com, in 2011 Diaz was ranked 831st in the US national triathlon rankings in the age group of 25 to 29.

A triathlon is a racing event that combines cycling, swimming and running.

In an interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo!Sports in 2021, Diaz spoke about doing a triathlon before his UFC 263 fight against Leon Edwards. During the interview, the Stockton native also revealed that he has been doing triathlons for a long time:

"Yeah, I've been doing that my whole career. Even when I'm not fighting, I've been racing... the good thing right now is because of the whole pandemic, there was no races for a while. So they just started kicking back in at the same time I was fighting, so it was good timing."

Watch Diaz run a triathlon before UFC 263 below:

In the 2016 XTERRA Tahoe City-Big Blue Adventure triathlon, Diaz finished in 8th place in his age category and 51st overall, while the older Diaz brother and fellow UFC legend Nick finished 54th overall.

image courtesy @adventuresportsweek.com

Triathlons may be the secret behind Diaz's godly cardio inside the cage. He even trained with pro triathlete Damian Gonzalez in the lead-up to his UFC 196 clash with Conor McGregor.

When Jorge Masvidal claimed Nate Diaz was suffering from CTE

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal responded to Nate Diaz's criticism that the UFC was not giving him a fight. 'Gamebred' said that the Stockton native was probably suffering from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE):

"I think he's got too much CTE [a form of brain damage sustained from repeated blows to the head] He probably can't even f*****g understand what is currently in front of him... From what I've heard and seen, this guy is just a f*****g diva bro. Just fight... There has been a lot of fights offered to his b***h-a**, he just doesn't want to take them."

Watch Jorge Masvidal claim that Nate Diaz is suffering from CTE below:

'Gamebred' also added that he would be happy to fight Diaz in his upcoming bout if need be. However, situations have changed since the interview and the Stockton native will finally be fighting this weekend.

Nate Diaz is scheduled to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 on September 10 in Las Vegas, in what is expected to be the younger Diaz brother's last fight in the UFC.

