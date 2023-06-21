"Does the nose hairs" - Michael Bisping reveals which UFC commentator is very particular about their appearance

Michael Bisping is one of the greatest underdogs in UFC history. After suffering setbacks in pursuit of divisional gold, 'The Count' finally realized his lifelong dream when he defeated Luke Rockhold for the middleweight strap at UFC 199. After defending his title and fighting two more times, he has since retired.

Throughout his career, Bisping was known for having the gift of gab. So after he walked away from MMA competition, the Englishman earned a job in the commentary booth, while also starting his own podcast. It is on this podcast, that he recently spoke about Jon Anik's grooming habits alongside Anthony Smith.

After expressing his aversion to grooming, while Anthony Smith spoke about getting his eyebrows waxed to look presentable for his own television duties, 'The Count' revealed that Anik waxes the inside of his nose.

"He does the inside of his nose." [9:25 onwards in the video]

When 'Lionheart' expressed surprise over the revelation, Michael Bisping reiterated that Jon Anik does indeed wax his nose hairs.

"He does the nose hairs, yeah. I've never waxed anything in my life."

The pair's conversation represents the jovial nature of the UFC commentary booth given that Michael Bisping is privy to his fellow commentators' grooming habits.

What is Michael Bisping's relationship with Dominick Cruz like?

Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz are both former UFC champions, with 'The Count' having once reigned at middleweight. While, 'The Dominator' once ruled over the bantamweight division. Furthermore, the two men are also UFC color commentators, alongside the likes of Joe Rogan and Jon Anik.

While both men are friends, the two had a bit of an adversarial dynamic at one point. This was recounted by Bisping, who once revealed that he and Cruz almost took part in an altercation with one another. The incident took place at a bar, which 'The Count' claims was due to how good Cruz is at getting under people's skin.

The pair are known for jabbing at each other on commentary duty, but apparently their verbal altercation at the bar nearly led to blows being thrown. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and no fight ensued.

