Does Patricio Pitbull have any children? Exploring the UFC star's family life

Patricio Pitbull signed with UFC in 2025 after spending the majority of his career fighting in Bellator. Pitbull made his Bellator debut back in 2010 and competed 30 times in the promotion, winning 24 of those fights. The 37-year-old also became a two-division champion in the promotion.

In his last outing, Pitbull knocked out Jeremy Kennedy in Bellator Champions Series 1 and defended the featherweight championship. He is set to make his octagon debut against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314.

However, not much is known about the personal life of Pitbull. Besides his brother Patricky Pitbull, who also competed in Bellator, little has been disclosed about his children. So who are they exactly?

Who are Patricio Pitbull's children?

Patricio Pitbull likes to keep his private life very private. He is married to Teresa Silva. The pair lost their first child due to a heartbreaking miscarriage, and currently have two children, both boys, namely Davi and Miguel. Davi is the older of the two and was born back in 2015, while Miguel was born in 2020.

Check out a family picture of Pitbull below:

Patricio Pitbull grew up in a poor neighborhood in Brazil

The road to stardom hasn't been easy for Pitbull, who has endured a lot of difficulties since his childhood. The Friere family used to call home a two-bedroom apartment in Brazil. In one room, Pitbull and his seven siblings used to live while his parents lived in the other room. Pitbull's family was attacked by a group of bandits when he was just five years old, which left a permanent trauma on him.

Pitbull will make his long-awaited UFC debut against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314 on April 12th. The Brazilian didn't enjoy a good relationship with the PFL, who acquired Bellator in 2023. Pitbull spoke out publicly regarding the wrongful treatment of Bellator fighters by the promotion and was ultimately released as a free agent.

