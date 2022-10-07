Does Phil Hawes have a UFC ranking and does he want to fight Bo Nickal?

Since making a statement during his two Dana White's Contender Series bouts, Bo Nickal has been the talk of the town in the MMA world.

Phil Hawes is the latest fighter to mention the American wrestler. Hawes is currently unranked in the UFC but has fought five times in the organization.

While speaking to MMA Junkie, 'No Hype' stated that he would like to take on Bo Nickal in the UFC. Hawes is set to face Roman Dolidze at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen later this month, but is still keen on facing Nickal soon:

"I’ve got work to do on the 29th, but Bo Nickal — take me out to dinner, baby. What’s up? I’m ready. I’m ready for Bo. If he wants to get it, let’s get it."

Watch the full MMA Junkie interview here:

Phil Hawes went on to show respect for Nickal's wrestling abilities, but simply stated that MMA is very different to wrestling. 'No Hype' continued to say that he can't wait to get his hands on the 26-year-old:

"So wrestling does play a big factor, but we’re fighting. This ain’t wrestling. So I can’t wait to put hands on him."

Nickal has only had three professional MMA bouts, winning all of these contests via stoppage. Phil Hawes currently has a 12-3 professional MMA record and has only lost once in the UFC.

Has Bo Nickal won all of his MMA bouts in the first round?

Yes, Bo Nickal has remarkably won all of his MMA fights within the very first round. The American fought twice as an amateur, beating both David Conley and Billy Goode while competing under the Island Fights banner.

Nickal's first professional contest was against John Noland, which ended swiftly via stoppage. This impressive result led to the wrestler being called up to Dana White's Contender Series, where the 26-year-old once again continued his finishing streak.

Will @ChillemDafoe Bo Nickal absolutely sleeps John Noland only 30 seconds into his pro MMA debut Bo Nickal absolutely sleeps John Noland only 30 seconds into his pro MMA debut https://t.co/Hjbc9QC5KC

While fighting in Dana White's Contender Series, Nickal took on Zack Borrego and Donovan Beard. Both of the fighters were submitted by Nickal, which eventually earned the wrestler a full UFC contract.

Nickal is set to face Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 in December, with the contest taking place in the middleweight division. This will be the first time Nickal has fought in the UFC and the showcase will surely come with plenty of pressure given the hype the 26-year-old has come into the organization with.

Poll : 0 votes