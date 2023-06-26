Does Tornike Gogrichiani in 'Extraction 2' suffer from MMA health conditions? Here's how common cauliflower ear and tinnitus are in the sport

Tornike Gogrichiani, who plays the role of Zurab Radiani in 'Extraction 2', suffers from cauliflower ear, a health condition which is often seen in MMA fighters.

The condition suffered by Tornike Gogrichiani is also linked with hearing loss and tinnitus. Cauliflower ear is caused by direct trauma to the ear which causes the skin and blood supply to separate from the cartilage, and that is why it is rather common in MMA fighters.

As a result, blood gets pooled and causes a bulge in the outer ear. If not treated or drained in time, it can even get infected and the blood can solidify over time causing a permanent bulbous shape. Since it also affects the cells in the ear, it could eventually lead to tinnitus, a condition in which people hear a perception of sound which can be ringing, roaring, or even buzzing.

While the character played by Tornike Gogrichiani in 'Extraction 2' has no link to MMA, it is implied that his own father is responsible for this. In the flashback sequences shown in the movie, he is badly beaten by his father which ultimately causes him to have cauliflower ears and hearing loss.

Tornike Gogrichiani in Extraction 2

Tornike Gogrichiani ears: When former UFC fighter Michael Bisping recalled being asked about his cauliflower ear by women

Like many MMA fighters, the former UFC champion Michael Bisping also suffers from cauliflower ears. While it is widely considered to be a badge of honor for fighters, being asked about it constantly can be a little irritating.

During an episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping spoke about the same and expressed his frustrations at being asked about his cauliflower ears in public by women:

"Do you get that with cauliflower ears? 'What happened to your ears? Why are they like that?' Always girls... And I say, 'Well, what it was, when I was a baby, there was a house fire and kind of the side of my face got all melted and stuff like that.' They go, 'Oh my god, are you serious, that's awful.' No I'm not f***ing serious, [what] the fu** are you talking about? Fu** off. Mind your own business."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes