Does Tyson Fury eat meat? Exploring ‘The Gypsy King’s’ secret diet amid staggering body transformation for Oleksandr Usyk bout

Tyson Fury is set to make his return to the boxing ring this weekend against Oleksandr Usyk in a highly-anticipated undisputed heavyweight title bout that has faced multiple delays. The WBC heavyweight champion has recently undergone a massive body transformation, looking much more slim and in shape than when he faced Francis Ngannou last October.

Greg Marriott, who serves as 'The Gypsy King's' nutritionist, recently sat down with Men's Health to discuss his diet. He revealed that on rest days Fury consumes 3,000 calories while on training days, his calorie intake sits between 4,500 and 6,000. Check out more details on his diet below.

Does Tyson Fury eat meat?

While many fighters have alluded to vegan diets during fight camps, that is not the case for Tyson Fury. Although he has undergone a significant body transformation leading up to his undisputed heavyweight title bout against Oleksandr Usyk, the WBC heavyweight champion has not cut meat out of his diet. Speaking with Men's Health, his nutritionist Greg Marriott revealed his meal plan, stating:

"Upon waking: High dose vitamin C, collagen and black coffee. Breakfast: Two slices of sourdough toast, avocado butter spread with fresh garlic tabasco and black pepper. Three full eggs. Fresh plum tomatoes and about 250 g of lean beef mince made into sausages. Or, oatmeal and protein with fresh nuts and chia seeds. Or, a big omelette. Mid morning snack post gym: Protein granola, fat free Greek yogurt and blueberries".

Marriott stated:

"Lunch: Two chicken breasts, 125 grams of rice. Greek feta salad. Mid-afternoon: Five rice cakes, natural peanut butter and a side of watermelon. Whey protein beef isolate. Dinner: 500 grams of potatoes (small roasted and seasoned). Big 400 gram filet steak. Dijon mustard. Roasted veg: broccoli, asparagus and beetroot. 8pm: Fat free Greek yoghurt, peanut butter and vanilla essence. Other Supplements: Dextrin carb powder, magnesium, Atlantic fish oil." [h/t Men's Health]

Marriott added that sausages are Fury's favorite meal while noting he is not a fan of vegetables - leading the nutritionist to hide them. He noted that he allows every boxer that he works with to have cheat days. The biggest change is that he has influenced 'The Gypsy King' to eat more frequently. While the WBC heavyweight champion would previously eat once or twice a day, he is now eating up to six meals per day.