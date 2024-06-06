"Doing anything to sell tickets" - Fans react as wild brawl breaks out between Team Nate Diaz and Team Jorge Masvidal at presser

Jorge Masvidal has been intent on promoting his upcoming boxing fight with Nate Diaz, and their June 6 press conference may have gained additional viewers. However, any success was not due to the event itself but rather the actions that immediately followed.

As the event was nearing its end, members of the two teams got in each other's faces in front of several fans. Following a brief exchange of words, the opposing sides got physical with each another, engaging in a minor brawl.

Several media members and fans present at the presser caught videos of the action, including Oscar Willis of The Mac Life.

Several fans expressed negative opinions on the incident, including some who accused Gamebred Boxing of staging the brawl to generate interest on social media.

One user commented:

"They doing anything to sell tickets"

Other fans commented:

"F*** it I'm intrigued now"

"Seen better footage from high school fights in 2010"

"I just... don't even care"

"Remember this comment when the snooze fest will begin in the ring"

View more fan reactions to the Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz brawl below:

When is Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2?

Over three years after their first meeting in the UFC Octagon for the BMF title belt, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will meet for a second time. In the rematch, the two former MMA fighters will face each other in the boxing ring.

The event will be billed as the 'Last Man Standing' under the Gamebred Boxing promotion. The fight will take place on July 6 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and broadcasted on Fanmio pay-per-view.

Since their original meeting at UFC 244, neither fighter has had much success. The fight marked the most recent win for 'Gamebred,' who retired after losing to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

Diaz, who lost the first fight by doctor stoppage TKO, picked up a win in his final UFC fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Following his departure from the promotion, the Stockton native made his boxing debut against Jake Paul in August 2023, losing by unanimous decision.