“Don’t forget your true self” – Tawanchai on how he remains grounded after reaching superstardom

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has quickly become one of the biggest martial arts stars in the world.

His immense fame and popularity has come from sublime displays of elite skill in the ring, his movie star good looks, and a ruthless aggression that has led to countless epic performances in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai shared his approach to dealing with fame.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative said:

"It's important not to get blinded by the spotlight and always remember that behind an able man, there are always other able men. Fame doesn't stay for long. Don't forget your true self."

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to return to action early next month, when he defends the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Thai rival 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

The highly anticipated rematch is scheduled for the main event of ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai won't underestimate Jo Nattawut in rematch: "He's tougher than I expected"

Tawanchai PK Saenchai first met 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video last October 2023. Nattawut pushed Tawanchai to the limit, as the latter barely escaped the jaws of defeat with a close decision victory.

Now, the two go head-to-head one more at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video, and the reigning featherweight Muay Thai king says he will not make the same mistake of underestimating Nattawut again.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I'm not surprised, but I can feel his strength is the real thing. He's tougher than I expected. He even fought me on short notice."