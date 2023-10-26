"Don't get involved in any politics" - When Tyson Fury slammed 'little ba******' hackers for 'free Israel' messages posted on his Instagram

World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury did not want to side with nation of Israel back in 2021 when there was turbulence in the region.

Fury's Instagram account was hacked into and a message to 'Pray for Israel' was posted on it. Fury, who has previously supported Palestine and called for an end to it's occupation, was quick to dismiss the story and inform fans that it was not posted by him.

Fury wore 'Free Palestine' shorts in 2014 and also tweeted out his support citing the death of innocent Palestinian children, when Palestinian miltants clashed with Israeli Defence Forces in a 50-day long war.

Fury slammed the hackers for using his account to spread a message that he did not affiliate himself with. He claimed to be a man of the people and offered his prayers to all in distress.

He said:

“This is Tyson Fury, just a quick post. Last night, I went on Instagram and I found out a political post on my story. So, whoever’s on my story, get the f**k off there you little b******s. Um, I don’t get involved in any political conflicts or anything like that. As we all, I am a man of the people. Represent all people from around the world. Every country, not just one. I don’t select one country and back them, as we all know. We all know that’s not a real post by the Gypsy King. God bless you all, peace out. God bless, I pray for all the people that are in conflict at the moment.”

Tyson Fury expressed his displeasure at Oleksandr Usyk fight announcement days prior to Francis Ngannou showdown

Tyson Fury is set to take on former UFC heavyweight fighter Francis Ngannou in a boxing crossover fight.

Days ahead of the fight on October 28, his next fight has been announced against Oleksandr Usyk. Although a date wasn't assigned to the fight, it was declared that both fighters have signed on the dotted line.

Tyson Fury expressed his disappointment in the announcement but claimed he was helpless in the matter. In an interview on The MMA Hour, he said:

“It wasn’t my choice. I would never in a million years do that. But the people who are putting these fights on, who are paying the money, they’re in control. They’re the promoters of the event. But if it was up to me, I would have never, ever, ever done that... I wasn’t happy at first, for them to announce it, but there was a lot going on in the background. For me, I don’t concentrate on any other fight other than Saturday night. My moment now is to fight Francis for the baddest man on the planet title."

