"Don't get mad when someone tells you the truth" - Ex-UFC referee gets brutally honest about Sean Strickland seemingly firing his coach after UFC 312

Sean Strickland looks like he will be restructuring his corner for future fights following UFC 312 and a prolific former MMA referee has offered up his thoughts on the matter. Eric Nicksick made headlines following Sean Strickland's second loss to Dricus du Plessis and had a lot to say regarding his pupil's performance.

Nicksick seemed to question whether Strickland's motivations now were solely to make money or if championship aspirations were still in focus.

On episode #548 of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson and 'Big' John McCarthy lived up to the title of their program by offering up their insights on this fighter-coach rift.

With their podcast producer reading aloud a quote from Sean Strickland regarding how he will remain friends with Nicksick but the 45-year-old probably would not be his cornerman anymore, McCarthy said:

"Sean can have whoever he wants in his corner and that's his call and that's ok. He's got to have someone that he believes in, that he relies on, that he trusts. Don't ever get mad when someone tells you the truth.

"Don't get mad when someone tells you the truth and Eric told him the truth. It's ok. You can say I don't want to hear it anymore but don't get mad. It's just the way it is."

Check out John McCarthy's thoughts below (1:17:50):

Daniel Cormier expects changes at Xtreme Couture with Sean Strickland-Eric Nicksick situation

Sean Strickland and Eric Nicksick's situation could create some residual effects for Xtreme Couture according to Daniel Cormier. 'DC' recently touted Nicksick as a great coach and said that people at that tier will often times have harsh things to say.

Cormier also discussed things he noticed in the 33-year-old fighter's interactions, with Nicksick during the UFC 312 headliner. Here's what he said on his YouTube channel:

"Sean was kinda walking away from Coach Nicksick. So you could tell that there was a little bit of an issue and we made mention of it on the broadcast. He just didn't seem to accept the instruction as openly as you would think he should. So I don't blame coach."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (5:55):

