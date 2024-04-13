"Don't judge me" - Sean Strickland reveals fight he is surprisingly looking forward to at UFC 300

Sean Strickland is excited for UFC 300 this weekend and has specifically put one fight on the spotlight.

The upcoming event has a deeply stacked card with a dozen current or former UFC champions occupying meaningful spots. There is a lot to be excited about, and it says a lot for Strickland to single out one contest in particular.

Taking to his Instagram page @stricklandmma, the former UFC middleweight champion shared a photo of a bantamweight bout that has his attention: Kayla Harrison vs Holly Holm.

Kayla Harrison will embark on her first walk to the octagon after cementing herself as PFL's lightweight champion. The former multi-time Olympic gold medalist in judo successfully dropped down two weight classes and will clash with former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm on April 13.

Referring to Harrison vs Holm in one of his recent Instagram stories, Sean Strickland posted:

"I'm actually looking forward to this fight... Don't judge me"

Sean Strickland and his discussed next fight

Sean Strickland does not have an officially confirmed next assignment in the UFC, but recent discourse indicates it could happen sooner than later.

Strickland has agreed, via his X account @SStricklandMMA, to battle with Paulo Costa at the looming UFC 302, although it's not formally locked in as of writing. A person with direct knowledge of the situation stated to MMA Fighting that verbal agreements are in place for this 185-pound clash to take place in the summer.

The native of the United States may end up battling the former UFC middleweight title challenger on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey in a reported possible co-main event.

Sean Strickland initially seemed to turn down this Paulo Costa bout suggestion on the basis of financial compensation. The aforementioned tweet seemed to indicate that those money issues have been rectified.

Strickland was initially campaigning for a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis after losing his hold on the middleweight gold to the South African combatant at UFC 297 in January.

Conversely, Costa looks to rebound from a loss on points to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 298 a couple of months back.

