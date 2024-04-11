"Don’t just read headlines champ" - Max Holloway claps back at Islam Makhachev after latter's fact-check aimed at 'Blessed'

Max Holloway and Islam Makhachev may already be building up a rivalry for a potential lightweight title fight during UFC 300 fight week.

Just hours after Makhachev issued a response to Holloway's statement on him from Demetrious Johnson's 'MightyCast' podcast, the former featherweight champion has already clapped back. Holloway, who initially criticized Makhachev for not fighting Gaethje in February, accused the lightweight king of 'just reading headlines' in response to his tweet.

Holloway tweeted:

"Never said you weren't active. I simply said you should have took the Feb. fight if you wanted to keep busy. Don't just read headlines champ ;)"

The dispute began on April 9 when Holloway's interview with Johnson was released on the latter's YouTube channel. Holloway accused Makhachev of only fighting when it was convenient for him in comparison to Alexander Volkanovski returning to face Ilia Topuria in February.

The Dagestani shot back at Holloway by pointing out his activity since 2021, which included two more fights than the Hawaiian recorded in the same time frame, prompting the return quip from 'Blessed.'

In his second UFC lightweight appearance, Holloway is putting the final touches on his fight camp in preparation to face Justin Gaethje on the main card of UFC 300 on April 13. The five-round affair will be the first BMF title defense from 'The Highlight' since winning the novelty belt with a knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

Max Holloway will debut custom floral shorts against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

For the first time in several years, the UFC will allow select fighters to express themselves with their shorts. After years of requests, Max Holloway will debut a custom-made floral design on his fight shorts against Justin Gaethje to represent his home state of Hawaii.

The shorts will be white with red and blue printed hibiscus flowers. The hibiscus is the state flower of Hawaii and an iconic symbol of the islands.

Max Holloway will not be the only fighter to wear unique shorts on fight day, as Alex Pereira will also receive a custom design representing his Brazilian heritage.

Pereira, the current UFC light heavyweight champion, will defend his title against former belt holder Jamahal Hill in the main event.

