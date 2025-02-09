"Don’t let DDP goofy a** fighting style trick ya" - Surging UFC welterweight lays down keys to beat Dricus du Plessis

UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley took to X to share his tactics to defeat UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. The middleweight champion put in yet another impressive performance in the octagon defeating Sean Strickland convincingly at UFC 312.

Du Plessis took his winning streak to nine in the UFC and made his second successful title defense, 'Stillknocks' is expected to fight Khamzat Chimaev next which will be his toughest test inside the UFC octagon.

On the other hand, Buckley is on a six-fight winning streak, with his latest victory coming over Colby Covington at UFC Tampa. The number seven-ranked welterweight contender posted on X his keys to defeating du Plessis. He wrote:

"I will be the first to say this don’t let DDP goofy a** fighting style trick ya. You not gonna beat buddy unless you can turn his TV off or control him on the ground for 25 mins straight. You can’t play with buddy cause he gone put you in a fight which a lot of ya not used to in the UFC."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's post below:

Dricus du Plessis discusses potential fights against Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis discussed potential fights against Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. Du Plessis called out Pereira after his win over Sean Strickland at UFC 312 in his post-fight interview.

However, du Plessis confirmed that he will face off against 'Borz' in a middleweight title fight, before fighting Pereira. Speaking to mainevent following his win at UFC 312, he said:

"You have to keep your options open. Of course I want to fight Alex Pereira. He has a fight lined up, I have a fight. This is setting it up. I always said I want to defend my belt at least three times, and if there's no doubt that I've cleaned out this division then we can talk about me going up [to light heavyweight]. I just want him to know, I'm ready. No, I'm not running from Khamzat. That is the next fight I want. I think me and Khamzat will be bigger right now than me and Alex Pereira."

