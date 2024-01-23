The professional sports scene knows all too well that Father Time will forever be undefeated. In the realm of combat sports, what a grizzled veteran does in the twilight of his career will, more often than not, define his legacy.

Japanese-Korean legend Yoshihiro Akiyama has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows throughout his hall-of-fame career, which began with a passion for judo in his developmental years.

Now 48 years old, 'Sexyama' is willing to withstand Father Time’s onslaught at least one more time as he battles kickboxing megastar Nieky Holzken in a special rules bout at ONE 165. The event is set for this Sunday, January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Akiyama debuted under the ONE Championship umbrella back in 2019, While he showed signs of aging then, his magnificent bounce-back win over Sherif Mohamed the following year proved he has a lot left in the tank.

Determined to fend off Father Time once again, Akiyama shared a motivational post on his Instagram:

“I STILL CAN DO. Don't look down on the old man. Your ability to believe in yourself is determined by your ability”

Akiyama stuns eternal rival

'Sexyama's' last foray inside the ONE circle was certainly one for the history books. Akiyama finally fought longtime rival and fellow Japanese combat sports legend Shinya Aoki at ONE X on March 26, 2022.

After years of heated trash talk from both sides, it was Akiyama who came out on top during the clash after an intense back-and-forth for the better part of two rounds, with the then 46-year-old stunning 'Tobikan Judan' with his striking and eventually getting the TKO victory.

'Sexyama' will certainly look to do the same to 'The Natural' come ONE 165.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.