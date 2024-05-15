"Don’t mention Audrey" - Daniel Cormier lambasts Joaquin Buckley in response to latter's analyst criticism

Daniel Cormier fired back at Joaquin Buckley for his comments on the UFC analysts' criticism of his UFC St. Louis call-out. Following his win over Nursultan Ruziboev, Buckley called Conor McGregor out for a fight and made derogatory remarks about his family.

Analysts like Cormier, Chael Sonnen, and Michael Bisping opined that 'New Mansa' might have wasted his time on the mic by calling out a fighter who may not be intrigued by the prospect of fighting Buckley.

However, the comments seem to have irked Buckley, who took to X and launched a scathing attack on Cormier and others:

Let this be known @dc_mma @bisping @ChaelSonnen. Ya mommas raised some h**s!!!!! Ya'll really trying to twist up my words knowing damn well what I said in that cage but it’s ok we can all have some fun."

Cormier was displeased by Buckley mentioning his mother in the post. He retaliated furiously and warned 'New Mansa' against dragging his mother into the argument:

"Shut up P***y! Maybe listen. You had a dumb a** call out. You’re getting talked about by 3 of the biggest voices in the game. Maybe listen. It was the worst call out in history. Don’t let winning at few fights at 170lbs get you too excited bruh. Don’t mention Audrey!"

What did Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping had to say about Joaquin Buckley's callout?

Social media reactions suggest that Joaquin Buckley's callout of Conor McGregor did not sit well with a large section of the MMA community. While answering a question about the possibility of the fight taking place, UFC CEO Dana White responded with a simple 'No' as well.

Buckley's callout was ridden with expletives and he made unsavory remarks about the Irishman's family. During a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy show, Daniel Cormier praised Buckley for his recent performances but heavily criticized the callout:

“That was horrible, how do you do that? I just don’t know what he was doing. Then he goes and he calls Conor McGregor’s mom a bad name. It couldn’t have gotten worse. It was bad.”

Michael Bisping, who interviewed Buckley inside the octagon, also discussed the incident during the UFC St. Louis reaction video. Bisping said:

"He went too far. He's trying to be insulting and give McGregor a reason to want to fight him. He was calling his mom and grandma a **, basically. I like a bit of a s*** talk, and then when he went that far, I'm like, 'Oh, this is bad.'"

