“Don’t be pu**y” - Abdu Rozik reignites feud with Hasbulla in surprise verbal onslaught

The social media spotlight is once again shining on the feud between Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla Magomedov.

The two internet personalities who first gained fame on YouTube have been embroiled in a public dispute for the past couple of years. Now, Rozik has made a move by challenging Hasbulla to a physical fight.

In a video that has since gone viral, the 20-year-old Tajikistani expressed his readiness to settle their differences through a physical confrontation. Rozik delivered a direct message to Hasbulla, stating:

"I want to tell you to forget about everything. They're like expensive fight in the whole world staying here. Me and him, me and Hasbulla. I'm always ready. I'm always, always ready to fight. Hasbulla is shit. He's scared and not coming to fight with me. Tell him you don't have to be scary. Come fight. I'm always ready. Step up. Yeah. Come. Don't be pu**y. I'm ready. Finish."

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Hasbulla Magomedov expresses concern and solidarity amidst ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict

Social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, a situation that has garnered global attention due to escalating violence and tensions in the region.

The conflict escalated recently after an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, resulting in a significant rise in casualties on both sides, making headlines worldwide.

The Dagestani took to Instagram to address the serious and complex issue. He shared a recitation of a verse from the Holy Quran, Chapter 14, Verse 42, which translates to:

"And never think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do. He only delays them for a Day when eyes will stare [in horror]."

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption where he expressed his prayer for the safety of people and the holy site within the conflict-ridden region. Hasbulla further showcased his solidarity:

"O ALLAH, save our brothers and sisters from the oppression of the aggressors. O ALLAH, protect our sacred al-Aqsa 🤲 🇵🇸 🇵🇸 🇵🇸 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️"

Check out the post below: