"Don’t really care anymore" - Undefeated MMA star reacts to Conor McGregor's update on his UFC return

Undefeat Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen has admitted he isn't bothered about Conor McGregor's potential return to the octagon.

The Irishman recently provided an update on his fighting future during an interview with TheMacLife. McGregor, alongside his family, was at the Road House movie premier, which features 'The Notorious' making his Hollywood debut.

McGregor revealed his return had been continually pushed back by the UFC, but following the press tour of the movie, he will be returning to full training and announcing an official date.

Courtesy of MMAFighting via TheMacLife on Instagram, McGregor said:

"I was hoping for a December date, then a January date, then it keeps getting pushed back, then I lose interest and stop training for a while. Not stop training, I'm always training, but stop full training and [start] drinking a little bit. So I'm going to go back, regroup, get full tested, and get ready to rock. The date's going to come and then I'll be ready to rock."

Whilst the news understandly got a lot of MMA fans and fighters excited, one who wasn't phased by the news was the Bellator middleweight champ.

Eblen was spotted in the comments of the Instagram post and stated that he in isn't looking forward to Conor McGregor's return. He wrote:

"Don't really care anymore"

Check out Eblen's comment here:

Johnny Eblen's comment regarding Conor McGregors MMA return

Ilia Topuria shares shows respect for Conor McGregor while seeking bout against him

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria recently praised Conor McGregor but admitted that he still plans to face him in the octagon.

During a recent interview with Spanish news outlet Marca, 'El Matador' was asked about the Irishman and the negativity he has received over recent years for his inactivity.

According to the Georgian-Spaniard, he doesn't understand any of the personal hatred towards McGregor, believing instead that his accomplishments in the cage should be widely more celebrated rather than his faults. Translated to English, he said:

"I really have a lot of admiration for [Conor McGregor] and a lot of respect for everything he did in the sport. It's stupid to hate him. After everything he did in his personal life and all the achievements he had. I don't like to judge people without knowing them. But he's an icon in the sport."

Check out Topuria's comments here (5:31):