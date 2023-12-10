“Don’t shoot me Andrew” - Tristan Tate voices affection for Piers Morgan despite heated interview with brother

Weeks after appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Tristan Tate has shared a seemingly surprising take on the British journalist.

'Talisman', who appeared on Morgan's show along with his brother Andrew Tate, took to X expressing his approval of the host despite their disagreements on air. He also apologized to Morgan for the 'hate' that he received.

To end his message, the younger Tate brother asks his 'Top G' not to 'shoot' him due to the much more negative way he feels about Morgan.

With the compliments and apology, Tate made sure to note that he still disagreed with Morgan's opinions.

The British Journalist replied shortly after to acknowledge the post while simultaneously taking another shot at 'Cobra'. He proclaimed that 'Talisman' was smarter of the two brothers.

Andrew Tate did not respond to either his brother or Morgan on Twitter regarding this specific exchange, though he has not stopped tweeting about the former since his appearance on the show. The 37-year-old's video was split into two parts on the British Journalist's YouTube channel due to the influencer's popularity and the lengthy debate the two men had.

The video of Tristan Tate's interview with Piers Morgan on YouTube currently has 4.5 million views.

Watch the full interview from Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube below:

Is Andrew Tate's brother Tristan a fighter?

Although not as popular as his older brother on social media, Tristan Tate has gathered a significant online following.

Many are familiar with Andrew Tate's kickboxing past, but most fans are unaware that 'Talisman' is a former fighter as well. Both Tate brothers have competed in kickboxing and MMA, with much more success as purely striking martial artists.

Expand Tweet

Despite a fairly successful kickboxing career, the younger Tate brother's MMA run lasted less than two minutes. He lost in his only cage fight by TKO to Adrian Preda just 1:56 into round one.

Though neither of the brothers compete anymore, both still train regularly, often with active fighters.