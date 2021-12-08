“Don’t be surprised if it’s me that knocks him out” - Kairat Akhmetov doesn’t believe Danny Kingad to be a dangerous striker

Much has been said about Team Lakay’s vaunted striking, but Kairat Akhmetov doesn’t think his upcoming opponent Danny Kingad is as big of a threat on the feet as fans think he is.

Akhmetov recently responded to Kingad's claim that he would knock the Kazakhstani fighter out by suggesting it could be the other way around. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, here’s what Kairat Akhmetov had to say:

“[Kingad] had one knockout in the beginning of his career, but all his last fights have been won by decision, split or unanimous. He has never had knockouts and he wants to knock me out? Yes, he has good standup, no questions here, but don’t be surprised if it’s me that knocks him out. I’m not afraid of his standup.

“I will do standup and grappling. Mixed martial arts is neither kickboxing, wrestling, or any separate sport, it’s mixed martial arts. We’ll show ourselves in all aspects. I can’t foresee the outcome of the fight, but I am prepared and ready to go all three rounds. If I can win ahead of time, I will do my best to take this chance.”

Kairat Akhmetov and Danny Kingad are set to lock horns in the main event of ONE: Winter Warriors II, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The fights are set to be broadcast via tape delay on Friday, December 17.

This particular showdown has long been in the making, with the two fighters booked to face each other in the Circle on multiple occasions prior. Due to a series of unfortunate events, however, the fight got constantly pushed back.

Now, Kairat Akhmetov is excited it’s finally happening and can’t wait to throw down with Kingad.

“I’m 100-percent ready with no injuries or anything bothering me. I feel excellent. I’m ready to make a show and perform at my best. The fans should expect a very uncompromising fight. It’s difficult to say [how it will go], but I know I will feel great joy and pride.

“I respect Kingad, and I hope he respects me too. Simply put, let’s make a good show and give the audience a great night.”

Kairat Akhmetov has gold in his sights

Of course, Kairat Akhmetov has only one thing on his mind and that’s to eventually work his way up to a world title shot.

Whether he has to go through Kingad or even the No.1-ranked Demetrious Johnson, Kairat Akhmetov will stop at nothing to reach his goal.

“After winning this bout, I would like to fight for the title or with Demetrious Johnson in my homeland, Kazakhstan. We have business to finish with Adriano Moraes. The score is 1-1. I think we ought to make it a trilogy. But I don’t want to make guesses. And all of Kazakhstan is waiting for a ONE Championship event here. This is my dream. But this contender fight is my identification card for my future dream.”

Obviously, none of that will be possible if Kairat Akhmetov doesn’t take care of business against Kingad, which is easier said than done at the highest level of competition.

Edited by Harvey Leonard