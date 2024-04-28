"Don't tempt me" - Lethwei legend reacts after Mike Perry asks BKFC to find someone as good as him

Mike Perry challenged the BKFC to find him a worthy opponent in his next fight and may have found a potential candidate.

After his one-minute win over Thiago Alves at BKFC Knuckemania IV, Perry said he wants the organization to find an opponent who matches his mental and physical skill set in the brutal sport. The promotion's King of Violence asked the front office to find him a "big star" who can compete in the sport at his level.

Perry's comments in the BKFC Knucklemania IV post-fight presser ignited a response from a fellow bare-knuckle combat sports veteran on Instagram. Six-time Lethwei world champion Dave Leduc responded by saying:

"Don't tempt me"

Dave Leduc's response to Mike Perry and BKFC [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Leduc, though now retired from Lethwei, last fought in 2020 and is still just 32 years old, the same age as Perry. Besides Lethwei, Leduc has also competed in MMA, Muay Thai, and Kun Khmer.

Formerly known as Burmese Bareknuckle Boxing, Lethwei is an Asian martial art that resembles the rule set of Muay Thai but permits the use of gloves and allows headbutts as a legal strike. The knuckles in Lethwei are only covered in gauze, and knockouts are the only method of victory — no decisions.

Watch: Mike Perry finishes Thiago Alves in just one minute

Mike Perry was supposed to be facing his equal on April 27 at BKFC Knucklemania IV but instead got the quickest win of his bare-knuckle boxing career.

In just one minute, Perry knocked down BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves with a clean left uppercut. The American Top Team veteran attempted to smile and shake off the hit but was barely able to return to his feet before the 10-count. Referee Dan Miragliotta called off the bout shortly after as Alves stumbled upon standing up.

With the win, Perry is now 5-0 in BKFC with each of his last three wins by TKO. 'Platinum' was able to force both Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez to quit fighting due to accumulated damage but secured the win over Alves with one clean shot.

In his post-fight interview, Perry called out former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till to meet him in the BKFC ring.