“Don’t use elbows” - Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai admits it’s still hard to break the force of habit in kickboxing shift

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has had a successful foray in kickboxing but admits there is still facets of it that he is the process of getting used it, including not using his elbows. The Thai superstar spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his kickboxing match at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Tawanchai said of his move to also competing in kickboxing:

“I just keep telling myself, ‘Don’t use elbows.’ But I’m a fighter who rarely uses elbows or clinch and knees, so I just need to change my tactics a little bit.”

At ONE 172, Tawanchai is looking to take his kickboxing campaign to another notch by vying for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title. He is going up against former multi-division K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri in the co-headlining match of the stacked event.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout will be building on his two kickboxing matches previously, which he both won by TKO.

Looking to clip his push is Noiri, who scored a breakthrough win his last match in January, knocking out Iraqi fighter Shakir Al-Tekreeti, after losing in his first two matches in ONE Championship last year.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Tawanchai touts fans are in for a treat at ONE 172

Tawanchai PK Saenchai touts an exciting fare for fans at ONE 172, not only from him but from the entire card.

He shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting how the marquee event happening at the Saitama Super Arena is a can't-miss gathering of top martial artists.

The Thai champion said:

"I would like to stress that no one should miss ONE 172 in Japan because I’m pretty sure there will be a surprise in store for you from me and everyone has to wait and see for that, both for the Japanese fans and the Thai fans. So please tune in."

Tawanchai's battle against Masaaki Noiri for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title is one of five world title fights on offer at ONE 172, which is headlined by the long-awaited kickboxing showdown between martial arts superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

