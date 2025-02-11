Donald Trump 'at new heights of approval' has Conor McGregor making case for running for Ireland's president: "I will be the shadow of the Taoiseach"

Conor McGregor has been vocal about his interest in becoming involved with the political affairs of the Republic of Ireland. Donald Trump's approval rating soaring just after three weeks in office has reinvigorated McGregor's interest.

"Donald Trump has reached a new height of approval as US president according to a new opinion poll" - Keith Duggan's opening paragraph in Irish Times article.

Re-sharing the news piece on X, McGregor criticized the Irish politicians, who, according to him, have not yet taken any action benefitting their homeland. The 34-year-old criticized them for not setting goals, contrary to what the 47th POTUS did when he ran for office.

Trending

The former two-division champion also addressed why he intends to become the President of Ireland even though it's a ceremonial position without any real power.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’ll tell you what I will do! I will make my Taoiseach, and our selected cabinet, heroes of the people again! Set out our stall in the public sphere, call our shot, and bring it home! It’s what I’ve always done. It’s what I do best. Ireland is not done yet.

"Vote me in and I am on the case. I will be the shadow of the Taoiseach and our cabinet for the people of Ireland! It will be De Valera and them, and then my crew after. In terms of respect and adoration. I hope we make it happen. We must," McGregor wrote.

The Irishman concluded the tweet by urging the Irish citizens to vote for him. McGregor has been engaged in charitable endeavors for the nation. As such, only time will tell whether he can make his dream a reality.

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Conor McGregor won't fight again, says UFC legend

Conor McGregor's last fight inside the octagon was in 2021 against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. After the unfortunate leg break in the fight and subsequent rehab, McGregor flirted with the idea of fighting several big names, but none has come to fruition.

In a recent episode of the JAXXON podcast with Jeremy 'Lil Heathen' Stephens as the guest, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson confidently claimed McGregor won't fight again when Stephens alluded to a potential BKFC fight between them.

"I can tell you right now he'll never fight you. Conor McGregor is never stepping foot inside in the cage or ring or bare-knuckle," Jackson said.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion suggested a fight against Logan Paul can happen, but a scrap against someone like Stephens, where his health will be at risk, won't likely happen due to the massive wealth the Irishman possesses.

Check out Jackson's comments below [20:49]:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.