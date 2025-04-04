Double champ Roman Kryklia details his next move in ONE Championship: "It will be the best for me"

Reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia wishes to have more challengers to both of his thrones, as what he told Nick Atkin in their recent catch-up.

Kryklia stated that he expects the world's largest martial arts organization to invite or sign more fighters in the heavier weight classes to beef up the roster and potentially make the division busier than before with more matches.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian striking powerhouse believes that it will be the best move that the promotion would do for him, as he stated:

"I expect that ONE Championship will invite more heavy fighters to our organization, and the next fight I want to do in kickboxing it will be the best for me."

Watch Roman Kryklia's interview here:

The 33-year-old knockout menace is preparing for his defense of the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai gold against promotional newcomer Lyndon Knowles, whom he'll face in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Roman Kryklia says that his main focus in training camp was to adapt to four-ounce gloves

Although he has already competed in Muay Thai in ONE Championship, the Champ Belts-affiliated athlete revealed that his main focus in this specific training camp against Knowles is to adapt to competing with four-ounce gloves, along with his coach Andrei Gridin.

Kryklia revealed this during his most recent interview with ONE Championship before he gets his hands on the former three-time WBC Muay Thai world champion, as he said:

"As always, I trained under my longtime coach Andrei Gridin. This time we focused on adapting to Muay Thai with small gloves. That was the main theme."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

