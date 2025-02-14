Double champ Superlek reveals bantamweight is his main focus now as he’s ‘beaten almost everyone’ at flyweight

Now that he's run through everyone at flyweight, two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9 plans to focus on the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

'The Kicking Machine' got off to a pretty good start at ONE 168: Denver in September, scoring a stunning 49-second knockout over Jonathan Haggerty to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

With his first official bantamweight Muay Thai title defense, a unification world title war already lined up for Sunday, March 23, Superlek is ready to go all-in on running roughshod through a new crop of potential contenders and title challengers.

"No. I think I’m fine where I’m at," he told Nickynachat during a recent interview. "Actually, I’d like to focus on 65kg more than 61kg because at 61kg, I’ve already beaten almost everyone. So I want to focus on 65kg for now."

Superlek will officially start his bantamweight run at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang when he unifies his 26 pounds of gold on the line against newly crowned ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

Superlek meets Nabil Anane in a title unification clash at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang

With Superlek forced to bow out of his originally scheduled title defense against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170, the promotion introduced an interim title at the event with Carrillo squaring off against six-foot-four Algerian-Thai star Nabil Anane.

Carrillo was seen by many as the favorite to come out on top and punch his ticket to a title unification clash with Superlek. However, Anane had different plans.

It only took the fast-rising 20-year-old two-and-a-half minutes to land a first-round TKO over Carrillo to claim the interim crown and set the stage for a long-awaited rematch against 'The Kicking Machine.

Anane came up short against Superlek in his promotional debut in June 2023. Now he'll have the chance to even the series and trade in his interim title for undisputed gold on martial arts' biggest global stage.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

