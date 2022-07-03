Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Said Nurmagomedov : Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

Douglas Silva de Andrade and Said Nurmagomedov are both UFC bantamweights. The fighters are scheduled to clash at UFC Vegas 58 on July 9 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Let's take a look at their Height, Weight, reach and UFC records.

Douglas Silva de Andrade

The Brazilian stands at five feet, seven inches in height and weighs in at 135 pounds for his fights. The 37-year-old is an orthodox fighter with a reach of 68 inches.

Silva has had a total of 33 pro-mixed martial arts fights. He holds a pro-MMA record of 28 wins, 4 losses and 1 no contest. The fighter has a UFC record of 6-4.

Said Nurmagomedov

The Russian bantamweight stands at five feet, eight inches in height. He fights at the required 135 pounds as a bantamweight. He is an orthodox fighter and has a reach of 70 inches.

He holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 15 wins against 2 losses. Nurmagomedov holds a UFC record of 4-1.

Said Nurmagomedov and Douglas Silva de Andrade before the UFC

Both Said Nurmagomedov and Douglas Silva de Andrade had stellar runs in their respective countries' MMA circuits before getting signed by the UFC. Nurmagomedov started his pro MMA journey in 2009, while the Brazilian debuted in 2007.

Douglas Silva de Andrade had an undefeated run in his pro-MMA career before joining the UFC. Silva started his mixed martial arts journey at Open fight de Vale Tudo 2.

Watch Douglas Silva de Andrade at Jungle Fight 52 below:

The Brazilian would then compete for various editions of Super Pitbull Fight, Amazon Fight and Jungle Fight before finally signing with the UFC in February 2014.

Nurmagomedov kicked off his career as a professional MMA fighter with World Ultimate Full Contact 15 in Portugal. Nurmagomedov won his debut against Oscar Nave via armbar.

The Russian would then go on to compete under Vale Tudo 3 Russia, Kavkaz League and ACB before signing with the World Fighting Championship Akhmat.

Nurmagomedov had an undefeated run in the WFCA and won the WFCA bantamweight championship in his 2016 fight against Abdul-Rakhman Dudaev.

