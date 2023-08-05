Drake bets huge amount on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz as fans fear the inception of Drake's curse

With the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match just around the corner, Drake has made his allegiance clear. The renowned Grammy-winning rapper recently disclosed that he's firmly backing the Stockton slugger and even placed a substantial bet on him to defeat 'The Problem Child.'

Diaz is set to make his professional boxing debut against Paul this weekend. The ten-round affair will be contested at 185 pounds and goes down this weekend at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The two combat sports personalities have been feuding for quite some time and will be looking to settle their differences in the squared circle.

In a recent Instagram story, Drake shared a screenshot of his bet. Revealing that he placed $250,000 on Nate Diaz, he wrote:

"Jake is a dog, but I can never bet against a Diaz brother. That's just how I was raised."

If the rapper's wager proves accurate, he'll receive a payout of a whopping $1,000,000. However, MMA fans are worried about Drake betting money on their beloved UFC icon. While Drake is known for his outrageous sports gambling habits, he's also infamously known to jinx athletes he publically backs.

Many UFC fans expressed concern about Diaz coming up short against Paul due to the "Drake Curse" and begged him to reconsider who he supports. It remains to be seen if the infamous curse affects the fight result.

Michael Chandler on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler recently weighed in on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing matchup. The former Bellator lightweight champion is backing the UFC veteran to win and predicted a dominant performance from the Stockton native.

Diaz will become the fourth former UFC star to go up against Paul in the squared ring. Before this fight, 'The Problem Child' defeated MMA icons Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. Given his undefeated record against ex-UFC fighters, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is understandably a favorite going into his next bout against the Stockton slugger.

In a recent tweet, Michael Chandler expressed his contrarian opinion and backed Nate Diaz to defeat Jake Paul. Taking a shot at the former Disney star, he wrote:

"Nathan Diaz ABSOLUTELY BLUDGEONS that Disney kid/ YouTuber tomorrow. #changemymind."

Nate Diaz is coming off a fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Meanwhile, Jake Paul's last outing saw him being handed his maiden pro-boxing loss by Tommy Fury.