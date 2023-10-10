Drake's two-word retort after Andrew Tate disrespects Canada unfolds new drama on social media

Canadian rapper Drake's two-word retort after Andrew Tate disrespected Canada has led to a new drama on social media.

Andrew Tate is known to be quite vocal about his thoughts which is why the former kickboxer is often surrounded with controversies. The same happened recently when a video clip of 'Cobra' disrespecting men from Canada went viral on social media. He said:

"Imagine being from Canada. Imagine saying, 'I'm a man'. From Where? 'From Canada'. What? That doesn't go together, you are a man? From Canada? Nah can't be. 'No, no, I'm a man'. Nah you're not bro, there's no man in Canada."

Responding to what Tate had to say, Drake commented on the clip by saying:

"Green light"

Drake's response has started new drama on social media and fans have flooded the comment section of the post by choosing sides. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Idk but if a dis track drops im happy"

"He boutta get the xxxtentacion method"

"If drake knocks off tate his legacy only gets better"

Fan reactions

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland hits out at Andrew Tate

Despite being crucified as a misogynist, Andrew Tate also has a strong army of followers who support everything he says. Moreover, there has been a wave of fighters who have come forward and supported 'Cobra' like Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, and Sean O'Malley.

However, Sean Strickland isn't one of them. 'Tarzan' is known for his outspoken nature and he did the same while urging his followers to stop admiring Tate. In a video on his YouTube channel along with Chris Curtis, Strickland blasted 'Cobra' for pushing the narrative of evaluating self-worth based on superficial attributes like cars and clothing. He said:

"I'm telling you right now if you meet a girl and she doesn't want to be with you if you drive a Hyundai Accent, she ain't the f**king one. If Andrew Tate was right here he wouldn't even make eye contact with me. He is so f**king scared of me... I'm going to keep rocking my Hyundai Accent, we're going to keep making money."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments about Tate in the video below (8:30):