"Dreaming 2000" - Fans trolls sleepy Tristan Tate as brother Andrew completes 1000 push-ups inside jail

Tristan Tate spent three months incarcerated alongside his brother, Andrew Tate. While the two are still awaiting trial, they have been freed and are under judicial control. The Tate brothers have set up a makeshift jail in their home to give viewers a look at the conditions of their incarceration.

The elder Tate brother took to Twitter on Sunday to share footage of himself completing push-ups, captioning the tweet:

"I've completed my 1,0000 Push-ups of the day. AND TRISTAN, STILL WILL NOT ACCEPT. NOODLES MUST BE IN A CUP. Send us mail which we will read live at 9pm."

Check out Andrew Tate's tweet below:

Andrew Tate's tweet

Fans noticed his younger brother sleeping in the background and took the opportunity to troll Tristan. @0x4dY tweeted:

"Tristan G is dreaming 2000 push ups done"

@IMesopotamia0 claimed:

"Tristan is sleeping while you do your 10,000 push ups of the day and he still bench presses more than you. 😂"

@bullyfisk shared that they found the stream uninteresting:

"Don't do crime fellas. I was bored to death just watching that live 😩"

@felixbe54584201 questioned the proportions of their makeshift jail cell:

"If y’all want to act like your in jail then cut the size of that room by 75%. That’s the biggest jail cell I’ve never seen 😂 😂 😂"

@ashleyasmarrr asked for clarification from the elder brother:

"Andrew, it doesn’t really matter to me, but is it 1,000 or 10,000?"

@CryptoDrizzy6 claimed:

"This is awkward cause now your a cam guy."

@WhenBag suggested the experience was not like jail:

"Lmao first thing I hear when I hop on the stream is Andrew whistling 😆 you don’t do that in jail"

Check out the best fan reactions to Andrew and Tristan Tate below:

Fan Reactions to Andrew Tate

Why are Andrew and Tristan Tate under criminal investigation?

Andrew and Tristan Tate are being criminally investigated on charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group to exploit women sexually. The brothers were arrested in December of 2022 and spent nearly three months incarcerated.

They were released and placed on house arrest in March, which was supposed to last until at least the end of August. Earlier this month, however, the Tate brothers had their house arrest revoked and replaced with judicial control, preventing them from leaving Ilfov County.