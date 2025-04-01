Drew Dober was never knocked out in any of his first 20 fights in the UFC, but that streak ended against Matt Frevola. However, that finish was not more brutal than the one he recently suffered at the hands of Manuel Torres at UFC Mexico City.

After ESPN had shared the knockout sequence on social media, Dober kept it real about what transpired. Torres had dropped the 36-year-old with a straight punch, forcing Dober to hold on to his opponent's ankle. Multiple unanswered hammer fists from Torres forced referee Mike Beltran to step in and call off the fight.

At first, Dober joked that he was in the process of doing an elite wrestling maneuver when he went down due to Torres' punch.

"I had him exactly where I wanted him #ankle pick," Dober commented on ESPN MMA's social media post.

However, Dober shared what actually happened with another comment.

"I was out after the second hammerfist. My body kept fighting but no one was home," Dober wrote.

Screenshot of Drew Dober's comments [Image Source - @espnmma on Instagram]

For context, Dober had no idea that Beltran stopped the fight at UFC Mexico City. On shaky legs, the 36-year-old proceeded to fight Torres before officials intervened. With the defeat, Dober is now on a three-fight losing skid, something that has never happened in his professional MMA career.

To make matters worse, three of his last five fights ended in TKO/KO. Nonetheless, Dober still holds the record for the most knockouts in UFC's lightweight division with nine. He is tied with Dustin Poirier for the record.

Drew Dobers' opponent shares thoughts on the controversial stoppage

When Manuel Torres dropped Drew Dober with a punch, commentators Daniel Cormier and Laura Sanko were screaming for the fight to be stopped quickly. Unfortunately, referee Mike Beltran stopped the fight after more than ten hammer fists to an already unconscious Dober.

In the post-fight press conference, Dober's opponent Manuel Torres was asked about the stoppage. He felt the fight should've been stopped earlier.

"Well, if you look at the replay, I was watching the referee to say him like, 'I'm making a lot of damage to my opponent,' but he didn't stop the fight. So, I'm a professional, so I keep doing it. So, of course, I feel that my opponent, he was a little down before the stoppage," Torres said.

However, Torres also mentioned that Drew Dober's head was face down, making it difficult for the referee, Beltran, to get a clear view.

Check out Manuel Torres' comments below (2:48):

