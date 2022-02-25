Drex Zamboanga fancies battle against idol Christian Lee, “I’ll do my best to beat him” 

Drex Zamboanga’s win over Rahul ‘The Kerala Krusher’ Rahu at ONE: Full Circle on Friday, February 25, will push him up the lightweight rankings. Not bad for someone jumping two weight classes as a former flyweight contender.

There are several fighters that Zamboanga would love to share the Circle with next, but one man stands clear of the pack – former ONE lightweight king Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee.

Fresh off his masterful performance over the Indian superstar at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in the night’s curtain-raiser, Drex Zamboanga told ONE why he would love to test himself against the United MMA and Evolve MMA product:

“If ONE Championship will give us [him and Lee] a fight, then I will do my best to beat him. Christian Lee, I followed him since he started fighting in ONE Championship.”

Zamboanga added:

“One of my dream fights is to fight Christian Lee. But that’s my dream. Ever since, when I watched Christian Lee, the way he strikes, the way he executes his ground game, you know, all of that. It challenges me because he’s my idol also.”

However, Drex Zamboanga knows there are many athletes standing in his path before he can get a crack at the most feared athlete in the promotion’s 77.1kg division. Nevertheless, he is ready to prove to ONE why he could be a future lightweight threat.

Drex Zamboanga maintains perfect run in ONE with crushing win over ‘The Kerala Krusher’

The Filipino fighter had a lightweight debut to remember. Zamboanga – who moved up from flyweight – made it look extremely easy against Rahul Raju.

Raju, a BJJ expert, shot in for a takedown as soon as the match got underway. The Marrok Force MMA athlete was having none of that and managed to keep the contest on the feet.

Knowing that striking was his opponent’s weakness, he started testing his rival in that department. Moments later, ‘The Kerala Krusher’ was quite literally crushed by the 32-year-old’s heavy hands.

All ‘T-Rex’ needed was a crisp right uppercut to knock out Raju. The highlight-reel display upped his career record to 10-5.

Edited by Anirudh