Dricus du Plessis camp gets ice-cold response from Khamzat Chimaev ahead of possible clash

Khamzat Chimaev has recently fired off at the reigning UFC middleweight champion amid specific comments coming from the camp of Dricus du Plessis. While it has not been officially confirmed as the next title clash at 185 pounds, many within the mixed martial arts community foresee du Plessis next defending his crown against Chimaev.

Ad

During a recent interview with Adam Zubayraev, 'Borz' was asked to respond to recent comments from du Plessis' coach regarding how their team is preparing for a war on the ground. Chimaev said:

"Let them prep for war. I'm prepping for murder."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments towards Dricus du Plessis below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Khamzat Chimaev is in for a long night vs. Dricus du Plessis, according to surging contender

Khamzat Chimaev is seen as someone who will face adversities in a five-round fight versus someone like Dricus du Plessis, should that title fight get booked next. This assessment was put out there into the world by a surging contender at 185 pounds who has the anecdotal experience of training with both Chimaev and du Plessis.

Ad

Reinier de Ridder was the individual who was touching upon how a rumored clash between the 31-year-old and the unorthodox middleweight champion would play out. 'The Dutch Knight' did so before his recent fight that eventually saw him finish Bo Nickal with strikes, articulating this viewpoint in an interview with MMA Fighting.

When breaking down how a rumored clash between Chimaev and du Plessis would go, Reinier de Ridder said:

"I've had some experience with both of the guys. I've trained with both of them. I'd say especially in a five-round fight, Khamzat is most likely gonna come out guns blazing again, shoot right away but Dricus is not that easy to take down. He moves very well, although it looks a bit funny at times. His footwork is not that bad. He gets out. He circles pretty well."

Ad

He added:

"I don't see Khamzat taking him down right away and to be honest, I don't see Khamzat taking him down right away and to be honest, I don't see Khamzat choking him out in the first round... I think it might be a long night for Khamzat... I'm going with Dricus but Khamzat would be cool, too, if it gets it. But I think Dricus has a good chance."

Ad

Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below (11:26):

Notably, de Ridder has staked a strong claim to potentially be in the conversation to fight the winner of Chimaev and du Plessis following his victory over Nickal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.