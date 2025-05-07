Dricus du Plessis drops major timeline update on Khamzat Chimaev clash 

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis finally gave fans a solid update on the Khamzat Chimaev fight. The bout is one of the most hotly anticipated contests of the year, but it remains unclear when the fight will go down.

In an episode of The Sias du Plessis Show on YouTube, 'Stillknocks' dropped a major timeline update on when he'll finally lock horns with 'Borz'. Dricus du Plessis said:

"so we have a date. We have a date. But we have potential of two dates. I already agree to both. A lot of people are saying is it this year. Yes, 100%. It's not far away. It's not that far away. The announcement will be made soon."

His coach, Morne Visser, already went on record to say that it's not happening at UFC 317 in June. The two major UFC cards after UFC 317 are UFC 318, headlined by Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway, and Noche UFC 320, happening in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Listen to Dricus du Plessis here (53:13):

Dricus du Plessis addresses rumors of getting injured ahead of bout with Khamzat Chimaev

One of the major news surrounding the Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev fight in the past few weeks was the rumor that the South African champion got injured in camp.

Following the rumors, Chimaev had some choice words for the champ, saying he's "biggest bullsh*t". Du Plessis, in turn, reponded and incited a heated back-and-forth between him and his rival:

In the same episode of The Sias du Plessis Show, 'DDP' once again addressed the "ridiculous" rumors, saying (53:31):

"All these rumors that came out with injuries, I don't know where it came from. It was ridiculous. I was like, 'Okay', and I just left it for like a week and then I was like, 'Okay everybody had their fun. Now you're all going to look stupid'. And we've already agreed on a date. We had, and that's been a while ago. So I'm just waiting for the contract. But that's the fight that's happening."

Driscus du Plessis then added that the fight will happen in the next couple of months, maximum four months. The aforementioned Noche UFC 320 is happening in September, four months from now. While it's a tough sell for a fight between a South African champion and a Chechen-born challenger to headline a card celebrating Mexican Independence Day, Noche UFC 306 last year was headlined by non-Mexicans as well.

