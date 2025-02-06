Dricus du Plessis explains flaunting pro-Donald Trump t-shirt at UFC 312 media day, gives shout-out to "fellow South African" Elon Musk

It appears Dricus du Plessis is a big fan of Donald Trump and isn't afraid to show his love for the POTUS. The UFC middleweight champion recently sported a pro-Trump outfit ahead of his UFC 312 fight against Sean Strickland and explained why he chose to flaunt his specially made t-shirt.

The South African champion will rematch Strickland in an exciting 185-pound title clash after previously beating the American via a razor-sharp split decision at UFC 297 last January.

Ahead of their clash, du Plessis flaunted a t-shirt with a print that read "Trump Prefers Champions" while answering questions from journalists on media day. Praising Elon Musk while explaining his fashion choices, du Plessis said:

"I think he's an amazing, amazing president, and I've had the privilege of meeting him... Obviously, being a champion, he said he wants champions in his team and he said it on X. Big shoutout to fellow South African Elon Musk for also doing the right thing. Like I said, Trump prefers champions."

Catch Dricus du Plessis' comments below (0:05):

Dricus du Plessis talks about his mindset ahead of Sean Strickland rematch at UFC 312

Dricus du Plessis recently opened up about his state of mind ahead of his long-awaited rematch against Sean Strickland. The South African fighter chillingly revealed that he was prepared to go all the way unless the referee stepped in.

In an interview with Mark Bouris, du Plessis detailed his mentality going into his rematch against Strickland and said:

''When I go in there if the ref doesn’t stop it, I’m not stopping. I can be sitting on you for 10 minutes bashing your face, and if the ref doesn’t say stop, I’m not stopping. That is the question that I, as a modern-day gladiator, have to ask myself: Am I still willing to die? Absolutely. That’s easy.''

He continued:

"Are you willing to kill a man in front of his family? Yes, I am, and that’s why I’m the world champion. I say yes to that question every single time. But that’s Dricus ‘Stillknocks’ Du Plessis. That’s not Dricus the guy that you see right here."

Catch du Plessis' comments below (18:05):

