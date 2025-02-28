Dricus du Plessis' fiancee Vasti Spiller pens honest feelings about the trepidations of watching him fight: "Same movie but you forgot the ending"

Dricus du Plessis' fiancee, Vasti Spiller, recently took to social media to share a heartwarming account of going through an emotional rollercoaster when she has to watch her partner fight inside the cage.

Spiller and du Plessis have been dating for quite some time. Last month, on the South African fighter's birthday, Spiller notably got proposed to in front of their family and friends during the celebrations.

Given their connection, it's no surprise that Spiller must deal with significant apprehension and anxiety every time du Plessis books a fight.

Earlier this month, 'Stillknocks' beat Sean Strickland in their middleweight title rematch at UFC 312 in Sydney, where he was accompanied by Spiller.

In a recent Instagram post, the South African model and author shared a 'Get Ready With Me' reel and penned a heartfelt note about having to watch her partner fight. She wrote:

"Getting ready to go watch your man fight is weird. It’s this feeling of going to watch the same movie, but you forgot the ending. You feel fear, but mostly, you finally understand the meaning of hope. It’s exciting, but you can’t wait for it to be over. “I’ll stand by you” has a new meaning since I fell in love with you."

Former UFC champion talks potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Robert Whittaker recently shared his thoughts on a potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev showdown. The former UFC champion theorized that while Chimaev's takedowns were unstoppable for most opponents, du Plessis' gas tank could make all the difference in a potential fight.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker claimed that 'Stillknocks' would beat Chimaev unless 'Borz' finished him in the first round and said:

"I can't see anyone really stopping Chimaev's takedowns. His takedowns are so hard to stop. So hard to stop. And his wrestling and his grappling is just is super high level. I guess the question that always comes in is like, can DDP [Dricus du Plessis] drag it into those later rounds? Can he, you know, get through the first wrestling/grappling exchanges and then start to capitalize on his persistence."

Whittaker continued:

"Because honestly, if Chimaev can't get DDP out of there, DDP wins. DDP wins almost every fight [where] you can't get rid of him, right? Because he's like mold dude [laughs]... Honestly, dude. He's not going anywhere. He'll just wear you down and belt you up until he wins."

Catch Robert Whittaker's comments below (8:07):

