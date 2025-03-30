  • home icon
  Dricus du Plessis goes no-holds-barred at Shara Magomedov with merciless trolling after Khamzat Chimaev comments

Dricus du Plessis goes no-holds-barred at Shara Magomedov with merciless trolling after Khamzat Chimaev comments

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Mar 30, 2025 04:44 GMT
Shara Magomedov
Shara Magomedov's (left) comments on Dricus du Plessis (center) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (right) received a fiery reply from the South African fighter. [Images courtesy: @shara_bullet77, @dricusduplessis and @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram]

Dricus du Plessis launched a brutal verbal attack on fellow middleweight Sharaputdin Magomedov. Du Plessis will likely defend his UFC middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev next. In a recent interview, Magomedov expressed support for Chimaev while questioning du Plessis's credentials as a champion.

Du Plessis, known for his ability to get inside his opponents' heads with subtle yet effective trash-talk, responded to Magomedov's comments with a no-holds-barred verbal assault.

In a recent post on X, du Plessis made a joking remark about Magomedov's eye. The Dagestani fighter lost vision in one eye due to an injury, despite undergoing multiple surgeries. In his stinging post, Du Plessis wrote:

"If we lived in a world where it’s an eye for an eye Shara would be king."
In another post, du Plessis commented:

"Between Khamzat and Shara there are only 3 senses, touch, smell and sound."
Du Plessis concluded:

"I’m out see you in a week or so #blindleadingtheblind"
Contrary to the traditional approach of trash talk and bravado, du Plessis has opted for a more subtle style of trash-talking, reminiscent of bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz.

The South African fighter avoids lewd remarks or crude comments often found in typical trash-talk between fighters. Instead, his subtlety has caused seasoned veterans of the sport, such as Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, to lose their composure.

Although du Plessis and Magomedov appear to be embroiled in a rivalry, the likelihood of them fighting each other in the immediate future seems low. Du Plessis is the reigning UFC middleweight champion, while Magomedov is yet to break into the top 15 of the official rankings.

In his last fight, the Dagestani fighter experienced the first loss of his professional MMA career against Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia in February. Meanwhile, du Plessis secured his second middleweight title defense with a unanimous decision win over Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
