Dricus du Plessis goes no-holds-barred at Shara Magomedov with merciless trolling after Khamzat Chimaev comments

Dricus du Plessis launched a brutal verbal attack on fellow middleweight Sharaputdin Magomedov. Du Plessis will likely defend his UFC middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev next. In a recent interview, Magomedov expressed support for Chimaev while questioning du Plessis's credentials as a champion.

Ad

Du Plessis, known for his ability to get inside his opponents' heads with subtle yet effective trash-talk, responded to Magomedov's comments with a no-holds-barred verbal assault.

In a recent post on X, du Plessis made a joking remark about Magomedov's eye. The Dagestani fighter lost vision in one eye due to an injury, despite undergoing multiple surgeries. In his stinging post, Du Plessis wrote:

"If we lived in a world where it’s an eye for an eye Shara would be king."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

In another post, du Plessis commented:

"Between Khamzat and Shara there are only 3 senses, touch, smell and sound."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Du Plessis concluded:

"I’m out see you in a week or so #blindleadingtheblind"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Contrary to the traditional approach of trash talk and bravado, du Plessis has opted for a more subtle style of trash-talking, reminiscent of bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz.

The South African fighter avoids lewd remarks or crude comments often found in typical trash-talk between fighters. Instead, his subtlety has caused seasoned veterans of the sport, such as Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland, to lose their composure.

Although du Plessis and Magomedov appear to be embroiled in a rivalry, the likelihood of them fighting each other in the immediate future seems low. Du Plessis is the reigning UFC middleweight champion, while Magomedov is yet to break into the top 15 of the official rankings.

In his last fight, the Dagestani fighter experienced the first loss of his professional MMA career against Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia in February. Meanwhile, du Plessis secured his second middleweight title defense with a unanimous decision win over Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.