  • Dricus du Plessis looking shredded ahead of Khamzat Chimaev clash at UFC 319 sends fans reeling: "DDP by great shape"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 01, 2025 03:42 GMT
Fans impressed by Dricus du Plessis
Fans impressed by Dricus du Plessis' pre-fight physique. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dricus du Plessis recently sent fans into a frenzy after sharing some training pictures on social media ahead of his upcoming Khamzat Chimaev fight. The South African fighter sported a noticeably jacked physique ahead of his next title defense, which elicited many of his followers to share their reaction.

'Stillknocks' is set to face Chimaev in the main event of the UFC 319 card this month. The event will go down at the United Center in Chicago, with Lerone Murphy facing Aaron Pico in a featherweight bout in the co-main event.

In a recent picture shared on Instagram, du Plessis can be seen resting in a Samurai position, with his exceptionally jacked physique piquing the interest of many.

After @ChampRDS shared the photo via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the same.

One fan wrote:

"Khamzat will be forever forgotten after the beating DDP puts on him."

Another fan wrote:

"DDP by great shape."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X
Screenshots from @ChampRDS on X

Gilbert Burns previews Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight

Welterweight contender Gilbert Burns recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight at UFC 319 this month. Burns boldly called the fight in favor of du Plessis and explained why he thought the South African fighter had the edge over Chimaev.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Burns called du Plessis a "monster" and previewed the Chimaev fight, saying:

"It's a very tough fight. Dricus is a monster. I trained a lot with Dricus when he was at Hard Knocks, unbelievably strong for that division, very big too, crazy gas tank. He looks tired, you look at him, 'Oh, he's getting tired,' but he's not. Hits very hard, does both stances, grappling defense [has also gotten] a lot better. I think right now he's going to focus on that to not get submitted."
He continued:

"And guess what? If Chimaev doesn't finish him in the first, or give him one more round, the second round, I don't think he can. I think it's going to be a long night, and Dricus can keep coming, keep coming. He gets stronger as the rounds are going. The guy doesn't quit, he doesn't break so, I got to go with Dricus on that one."
Catch Gilbert Burns' comments below (6:00):

youtube-cover
Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
