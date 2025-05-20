Dricus du Plessis makes ice cold "promise" ahead of Khamzat Chimaev clash, fans react: "DDP by murder"

Dricus du Plessis offered up a warning to Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their looming middleweight title clash that has the online MMA community buzzing. Du Plessis' training footage has been put out there more and more as we head into UFC 319.

The South African will defend his crown against the surging Chimaev in the headliner of that Aug. 16 pay-per-view attraction.

Taking to his personal Instagram page to display posts of his preparations heading into the Summer clash, du Plessis said,

"I don't care how good you think you are how tough how fit or how strong, when you step into that octagon with me it will be a first time experience and not a pleasant one, that's a promise. As we say in [South African flag emoji] built different!! Hulle sweet nie wat ons sweet nie #stillknocks #preparetobeamazed"

Instagram users sounded off in the comments section as things continue to heat up on the road to this highly anticipated title match.

@kostii__k said:

"DDP by murder"

@william.bezerra1 stated:

"DDP by comically large hammer"

@jcarayau quipped:

"You ain't ready for the Borz"

[Images Courtesy: @dricusduplessis comment section on Instagram]

Check out the post of Dricus du Plessis training for UFC 319 below:

Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev prediction offered up by former middleweight champ

Dricus du Plessis defending his 185-pound crown against Khamzat Chimaev is something that many are ecstatic about, and a former kingpin of that division has offered up his thoughts on this looming matchup.

The fighter in question is Sean Strickland, and he offered up his viewpoints on the UFC 319 main event while speaking with Helen Yee.

During that interview, Strickland said:

"They can grapple. Someone like me, I've been training these f***ers for years. I usually could counter-wrestle and grappled them. So, I just don't know if f***ing Dricus can be able to counter wrestle him. But if he can, I think he wins, hands down. I sparred the f***ing Chechen w**re. Hands down, I think Dricus wins."

The native of South Africa went 2-0 over Strickland in their two fights with a split decision victory in the first fight, seeing Dricus du Plessis freshly mint himself as champion at UFC 297 while he bested Strickland more emphatically via unanimous decision at UFC 312.

