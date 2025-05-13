Dricus du Plessis questions Bo Nickal's heart after UFC Des Moines

Dricus du Plessis did not mince words when addressing the first-ever MMA loss Bo Nickal suffered at UFC Des Moines against Reinier de Ridder. The multi-time NCAA wrestling champion entered the cage with a spotless professional ledger of 7-0 in mixed martial arts.

Nickal would leave with the first blemish on his record, after eating a stiff knee to the body from former two-division ONE Championship titleholder de Ridder.

On The Sias du Plessis Show, the UFC middleweight champion addressed his thoughts on the de Ridder vs. Nickal fight. After explaining how Nickal has only fought nobodies so far in his MMA career and that wrestling is ultimately a different game from fighting, du Plessis said:

"That knee, it was a proper knee, Bo Nickal gave up. Bo Nickal was broken mentally. That's why he took a knee. He wasn't dropped by the knee, the knee caught him and it was a good knee, but if you're getting downed by knees like that, good luck at the top because the shots are a lot harder."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' thoughts on Bo Nickal's loss to Reinier de Ridder below (35:04):

Dricus du Plessis trolls fighter who lost UFC gold

Dricus du Plessis also offered his thoughts on the UFC 315 headliner, which saw Belal Muhammad lose his welterweight strap to Jack Della Maddalena.

The rivalry between Muhammad and du Plessis seemed to stem from comments made by the former about wanting to eventually move up to middleweight to pursue further championship glory inside the octagon. Du Plessis seemed to feel a type a way about Muhammad's comments that also saw 'Remember the Name' at one point call middleweight the easiest division in the UFC.

The two engaged in a bit of banter on social media with the back and forth leading up to UFC 315, with 'Stillknocks' using social media to fire off at Muhammad. On X, du Plessis took a sly dig at the now former UFC welterweight champion. He wrote:

"[Belal Muhammad] Well done. JK!"

Check out Dricus Du Plessis's comments below:

Expand Tweet

