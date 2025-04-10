Dricus du Plessis shares fan post roasting Belal Muhammad's middleweight ambitions: “Favorite fighter on the spectrum”

Dricus du Plessis has jumped on the bandwagon of roasting Belal Muhammad, after he shared a post on social media that criticized the welterweight champion.
Since picking up the 170-pound title with a dominant victory over Leon Edwards last year, 'Remember the Name' has regularly expressed his plans for the future. With a title defense looming against Jack Della Maddalena, Muhammad is hoping to stack up a number of successful defences before seeking double champ status.
Muhammad's plan is to eventually step up to 185 pounds, the division currently championed by du Plessis. Earlier this year, the 36-year-old called out 'Stillknocks', suggesting he could 'easily' defeat the South African. He wrote on X:
"I can be double champ pretty easily"
Following Belal Muhammad's post, Dricus du Plessis has fired back by sharing a fan post that roasted Muhammad on social media. The post features different areas that du Plessis leads the way in, along with the caption:
"Younger, taller, more reach, heavier, richer, better record, fight finisher."
The 31-year-old also added his own caption to the story, stating that Muhammad is his favorite "goofy" fighter. He wrote:
"This guy is goofy as hell, my favorite fighter on the spectrum."
Check out the story here:
Middleweight contender predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Surging middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder recently shared his thoughts on the potential Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev bout.
While nothing has been confirmed yet by the UFC, it's expected that du Plessis will defend the middleweight title against 'Borz' later this year. Many fighters and fans have already cast their predictions for the fight, with de Ridder most recently offering his two cents during an interview with MMA Fighting.
According to 'The Dutch Knight', du Plessis' awkward style will cause problems for Chimaev. He explained:
"Yeah, so, I've had some experience with both of the guys, I've trained with both of them, and I'd say, especially in a five-round fight, Khamzat's most likely gonna come out guns blazing again, shoot right away. But Dricus is not that easy to take down. He moves very well, although it looks a bit funny sometimes. His footwork is not that bad, he gets out, he circles pretty well."
He continued:
"I don't see Khamzat taking him down right away, and to be honest, I don't see Khamzat choking him out in the first round. And then every round he doesn't choke him out, it's gonna get worse for him, because with that unorthodox style of Dricus and those heavy hands, I think it might be a long night for Khamzat."
Check out Reinier de Ridder’s comments here (11:26):