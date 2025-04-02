Dricus du Plessis shares two-word response to fan accusing him of being mean

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is one of the best trash-talkers in the sport at the moment. The South African shared his reaction after a fan accused him of being mean. Du Plessis has tremendous skills both inside and outside the octagon. The 31-year-old got under Sean Strickland's skin with comments he made about the American's past, which caused a brawl.

Du Plessis made his second title defense at UFC 312 against Strickland, dominating the American in all aspects of fighting. He made his UFC debut back in 2020 and has since then fought nine times in the octagon, winning all of his fights in the famed octagon. Du Plessis is expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in his next title defense, a fight that would test his grappling skills thoroughly.

In a post on X, Du Plessis mocked Chimaev and Shara Magomedov, saying:

"Between Khamzat and Shara there are only three senses, touch, smell and sound"

A fan replied to the post and asserted du Plessis was being mean, to which the South African shared a two-word response:

"Thank you"

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comment below:

Screenshot of Dricus du Plessis' reply to the comment [Screenshots courtesy: @dricusduplessis on X]

UFC middleweight Reinier de Ridder predicts Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

UFC middleweight contender and former One Championship champion Reinier de Ridder gave his opinion on the highly anticipated fight between Dricus du Plessis and Chimaev. De Ridder has fought in the UFC twice and won both of those fights. De Ridder is scheduled to face Bo Nickal next.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Ridder predicted that Chimaev would launch early takedowns against Du Plessis. However, according to the Dutch fighter, Chimaev won't have an easy time taking down the South African:

"Yeah, so, I've had some experience with both of the guys, I've trained with both of them, and I'd say, especially in a five-round fight, Khamzat's most likely gonna come out guns blazing again, shoot right away. But Dricus is not that easy to take down. He moves very well, although it looks a bit funny sometimes. His footwork is not that bad, he gets out, he circles pretty well."

Ridder continued:

"I don't see Khamzat taking him down right away, and to be honest, I don't see Khamzat choking him out in the first round. And then every round he doesn't choke him out, it's gonna get worse for him, because with that unorthodox style of Dricus and those heavy hands, I think it might be a long night for Khamzat."

Check out Reinier de Ridder's comments below (11:26):

