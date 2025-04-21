Dricus Du Plessis shuts down Khamzat Chimaev with cold stats after fiery dig: "Look at the last +-2.5years"

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis and top-ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev continue their war of words as their possible clash is still up in the air. While Chimaev is largely considered to be one of the scariest fighters, the champion questions the Chechen-born fighter's legitimacy.

Amid the hype surrounding their upcoming battle - expected to take place at UFC 317 - rumors started to surface that Du Plessis is injured, leaving Chimaev with no opponent.

'Borz' addressed rumors surrounding the champion's health and wrote on X:

"This guy biggest bulls*it 🤦🏻‍♂️"

Dricus Du Plessis promptly responded with data to support his claim. He cited the past two-and-a-half years, where he fought six times, won the title, and then defended it twice. During this time, Chimaev fought three times with as many fight cancellations/rebookings.

'Stillknocks' tweeted:

"Let’s take a look at the last +-2.5 years and tell me who’s bulls*it 👌🏻"

Caio Borralho interested in fighting Khamzat Chimaev amid Dricus Du Plessis' injury concerns

Just as quickly as the rumors of Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev spread like wildfire, so did talks of it not pushing through start surfacing. According to numerous sources, 'Stillknocks' suffered an injury in training, taking him out of the potential UFC 317 battle with Chimaev.

Needless to say, a few fighters took this as a perfect opportunity to up their stock and try their hand at beating Chimaev. One such individual is the No.6-ranked Caio Borralho, who is on a seven-fight winning streak in the promotion. He wrote on X:

''Khamzat said yes! The only thing that makes sense is the Interim belt! This fight is gonna be bigger than him vs Dricus! Mark my words."

Chimaev responded to Borralho's post via his Instagram story. He posted a screenshot of him choking out Borralho in the gym back when they were still teammates.

