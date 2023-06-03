Dricus du Plessis surprisingly responds after fan group tries to troll him with interracial image

Dricus du Plessis has hit back at a fan who shared an interracial image claiming to be the middleweight fighter from his childhood.

du Plessis has been under fire in recent months for his comments about his own title aspirations. The South Africa born fighter stated that his desire is to become the first 'real' African champion because he still lives and trains in the country he was born in.

These comments were a direct shot at Israel Adesanya, who 'Stillknocks' claimed isn't an African champion because despite being born in Nigeria, Adesanya lives and trains in New Zealand at City Kickboxing.

The image in question highlights a young white child standing with a group of children in front of a soccer goal. The caption reads:

"Dricus du Plessis back in 2006"

Image from UFC sh*tpost on Facebook

The 29-year-old took to his Instagram story to respond to the photo and instead of being offended by the image, opted to make a joke out of the situation. du Plessis stated that it couldn't be him because he is too 'clumsy' to play soccer. He wrote:

"As much as I'd love to claim it, I'm way too clumsy for soccer"

Dricus du Plessis' Instagram story

Dricus du Plessis explains why Robert Whittaker is tougher fight than Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis and Robert Whittaker are set to go head-to-head at International Fight Week next month. The bout is considered a No.1 contender clash, with the winner going on to face Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, the South African fighter revealed that he considers Whittaker to be a tougher matchup than 'Izzy'.

According to 'Stillknocks', the Australian's wide arsenal of fighting tools and his never quit attitude makes for a seriously tough challenge. He said:

"There's more of a blueprint to beating Adesanya, I believe. Even though he is so good and so hard to implement that blueprint. I think there is no victory versus Adesanya. He is just so good at not giving opponents their way. Where with Whittaker, the path to victory is not that simple. You have to catch him... or to outwork him is hard, to make him tired is hard, to get him to quit is nearly impossible. So, I think Whittaker [is] the harder fight, while Adesanya [is] a lot more technical."

Catch his comments here (3:00):

