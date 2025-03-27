Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev predicted to headline marquee UFC PPV by welterweight veteran

A UFC welterweight contender recently picked the Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight as a worthy headliner for one of the major upcoming UFC PPVs. The MMA community has been vouching for the Du Plessis vs.Chimaev encounter since the previous year.

The UFC authorities celebrate the week from June 24 to June 30 as International Fight Week every year. Dana White and co. often try to feature the most anticipated fights of the moment on the card of the UFC PPV within International Fight Week.

A look at UFC's blueprint for this year reveals that the authorities have scheduled UFC 317 to feature in the International Fight Week. In a recent interview with MMA reporter Mike Bohn, the UFC welterweight, Michael Chiesa, counted the massively anticipated Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight as his first choice to headline UFC 317.

However, the lightweight-turned-welterweight altered his pick after taking Jones' negligence into account. Subsequently, Chiesa chose the du Plessis vs. Chimaev encounter as his most viable choice as the UFC 317 headliner:

"The fight that we all want [for UFC 317] is Aspinall [vs.] Jones. But Jon Jones is on his own timeline… So, I’m actually gonna leave that one out… I’m gonna start with one that makes sense, timeline-wise… I think that Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is a very, very worthy fight of [to headline UFC 317 in] International Fight Week."

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments below (23:12):

Dricus Du Plessis cleared the air regarding Khamzat Chimaev being his next rival over Alex Pereira

Dricus du Plessis didn't waste much time in accepting Khamzat Chimaev's challenge after the latter's dominant victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. On multiple occasions, Du Plessis mentioned that Chimaev would be the next to get a shot at his middleweight gold.

Additionally, the South African's antics during his UFC 312 octagon interview hinted that he also wanted to lock horns with Alex Pereira in the future. In the post-UFC 312 press conference, du Plessis confirmed that Pereira was on his to-do list, but he also reaffirmed that Chimaev was still the "next":

"Pereira, he's such a legend in the sport, to me already, that it would be amazing to beat him for my legacy. I want to be the greatest to ever do this. But Khamzat's next. Khamzat is next."

Check out Dricus du Plessis's comment below (04:58):

