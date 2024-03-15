"Dricus hurt your head bad" - Fans rip into Sean Strickland for his recent take on the late George Floyd

Sean Strickland has been accustomed to testing his limits on social media but may have finally angered some of his fans.

In the latest of a series of highly controversial tweets, Strickland went on a long rant regarding media portrayal of racism and its related issues. One particular message caught the attention of fans as the former middleweight champion reflected on the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

In his argument, Strickland claimed it 'ain't a black vs. white thing' and called Floyd a 'POS' and did not 'care what color he is' but labeled his murderer 'guilty.'

Almost immediately, fans fired back at 'Tarzan.' Disagreeing with his analysis of the four-year-old viral murder case, one fan joked that Strickland's head was still 'hurt' from his UFC 297 title fight with Dricus Du Plessis.

The comment read:

'Dricus hurt your head bad"

As per usual, Strickland had some followers agree with his statement but most who viewed the post did not seem to agree. Particularly, many pushed back at middleweight claiming that Floyd died from drugs, a popular theory in 2023 despite the official autopsy report stating otherwise.

Other fans commented:

"Bro lost a fan"

"Um tell me you haven't read the facts of the case without telling me you haven't read the facts of the case"

"The medical report concludes he didn't die from drugs you embarrassing dips***"

"Your fall off is one to watch"

Fans reacting to Sean Strickland's recent tweet [Photo Courtesy @sstricklandmma on X]

Sean Strickland's rant began as a response to Jake Shields' cryptic tweet of viral murder victim Breonna Taylor

Though the opinion was all his own, Sean Strickland's controversial rant of George Floyd was inspired by his response to a similar tweet from Jake Shields.

The retired welterweight, who has developed his own reputation as a controversial personality on social media, tweeted a response to a post commemorating the death of Breonna Taylor. Shields claimed the media 'left out important details' and accused Taylor of being 'an accomplice to murder.'

Shields' tweet prompted a response from Strickland, who began his rant on false portrayals of 'black vs. white' issues from the media.