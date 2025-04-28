"Drunk", "He’s obviously suffering from concussion" - Fans react as Conor Benn gives eye-opening verdict after rewatching Chris Eubank Jr. fight

Boxing fans have been reacting to Conor Benn's latest video on social media, which has seen the boxer give a surprising verdict to his unanimous decision loss to Chris Eubank Jr.

On Saturday, boxing fans around the world were treated to a spectacle when Benn and Eubank Jr. faced off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The fight was 30 years in the making as both men followed in their father's footsteps in order to defend their family name.

The build-up to the fight had made constant headlines and any notion that the fight wouldn't live up to the billing was quickly erased, as the two stars left it all on the line in what was truly a war of attrition.

Both men threw everything they had for all 12 rounds, with Eubank Jr. eventually being crowned the winner 116-112 across all three judges' scorecards.

Following the fight, Conor Benn has taken to social media to share a video to provide his verdict, having now watched the contest back. According to 'The Destroyer', he believes he should have won the fight by a single round. He said:

"I watched the fight back. I personally had me up a point, I wouldn't have moaned at a point either way. Four points is a bit wide in my opinion but we keep it moving."

Watch the video here:

Fans have since been reacting to Conor Benn's verdict, with one fan claiming he must be 'drunk' to think Chris Eubank Jr. didn't win the fight. They wrote:

"Drunk"

Another fan said:

"He’s obviously suffering from concussion"

One fan wrote:

"Eubank won, just like 35 years ago"

Another said:

"Nah. Watch it again, with your eyes open this time mate"

Check out more reactions below:

Conor Benn's trainer reacts to unanimous decision loss to Chris Eubank Jr.

Conor Benn's trainer, Tony Sims, recently offered his take on the epic boxing bout that took place between Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. last weekend.

Sims, who has worked with Benn since he turned professional and has also coached the likes of Anthony Joshua, spoke to iFL TV just after the bout had finished. According to the trainer, while he's gutted about the result, he praised both men for their efforts. He said:

"We're devastated, I truly believed that Conor Benn would win the fight. But listen, hats off to both of them, Chris Eubank Jr. and Benn, both fought their hearts out, there's nothing much more even one of them could do."

Check out Tony Sims' comments below (0:20):

