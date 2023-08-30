"Ducking Benavidez smoke again" - Canelo Alvarez gets slammed by fans after declaring openness to fighting Terence Crawford next

Canelo Alvarez recently revealed that he would be open to facing Terence Crawford. The undisputed super middleweight champion is set to defend his titles against undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo next month. Michael Benson of talkSPORT revealed that a matchup with the undisputed welterweight champion could be in his future, tweeting:

"‼️ Canelo Alvarez has now confirmed that he is open to a potential fight vs Terence Crawford after Crawford said he'd be willing to move up to super-middleweight (168lbs): “You never know in boxing. It's possible, why not? If it makes sense, I'm down to do it.” [@ManoukAkopyan]"

Fans reacted to the news by accusing Alvarez of avoiding facing David Benavidez. @slurringfish stated:

"Canelo ducking Benavidez smoke again lol"

@gizmo_277 claimed:

"It doesn’t make sense! We want benavidez next! 🔥"

@MyPoetryHurts claimed Canelo has been avoiding two fighters that are closer to his weight:

"He’s not down to fight Jermal Charlo or benavidez at 168 but he’s down to fight Crawford"

@ESPNneedsIKD took a different approach, claiming that the bout would be great for the sport of boxing:

"My biggest takeaway throughout all of this is how boxing is finally having the stars and biggest names wanting to fight and go head to head. Whether y’all believe Bud has a chance or not it’s great for the sport of boxing"

What has Terence Crawford said about a potential matchup with Canelo Alvarez?

Terence Crawford recently became the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era as he defeated Errol Spence via ninth-round TKO. While he fights at 147 pounds, he has shared that he is open to moving up three weight classes and facing Canelo Alvarez at 168 pounds.

Crawford doubled down on his desire to face Canelo and his willingness to take the bout after catching wind of the undisputed super middleweight champion's comments. 'Bud' took to Twitter, stating:

"@Canelo vs Crawford is definitely by far the biggest fight in boxing."

Canelo is scheduled to face Jermell Charlo, who holds all the belts at 154 pounds, next month. After his victory over Spence, Crawford shared that he also wanted to face the undisputed light middleweight champion. It is unclear if he will attempt to move up one weight class, or three weight classes, in his next bout.