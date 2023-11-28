"Dude definitely got his girl sm*shed" - Jon Jones slides into stranger's social media post to defend MMA fighters

Jon Jones recently slid into the comments section of a stranger's social media post to defend MMA fighters.

MMA is an undeniably brutal sport. Being arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Jones wasn't going to let anyone undermine the hardships fighters go through. Reacting to a post that claimed that "Running is more alpha than MMA," the UFC heavyweight champion wrote:

"Dude definitely got his girl smashed by an MMA fighter..when you're running too hard, you can simply stop or slow down a bit. Being in a MMA fight is like being in the middle of an ocean. You don't know what you're doing, you drown, could literally drown. It's the most real sport to ever exist. Can't even call it a sport. It's a way of survival, a way of life."

Tom Aspinall urges UFC to stop protecting Jon Jones

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently made a bold claim by suggesting that Jon Jones should be stripped of the UFC heavyweight championship. Jones was scheduled to take on Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 but was forced to pull out of the fight because of an injury.

While Jones' injury rehabilitation timeline is uncertain, Aspinall has made his case for a fight against Miocic in the absence of 'Bones'. He had this to say in a recent interview with Michael Bisping:

"I haven't heard anything from the UFC. I think Jon Jones should be stripped of the title to be honest, because everyone else does when they get injured like that. I don't see why he's still got it."

Aspinall continued:

"I don't want to sound rude, but who's a**ed about Jones vs. Stipe anymore? Why do they get this legacy fight and they get to live by they're own rules... I want to fight Stipe and then I want to fight Jon Jones. That's what I wanna do, to answer your question. I think all this other stuff is a load of rubbish, stop protecting [Jones] now. Stop protecting your boy."

Watch the video below from 34:45: