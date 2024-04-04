"Dude you gotta start your own ad agency" - Fans in splits as Merab Dvalishvili releases another skit featuring Sean O'Malley lookalike

After countless positive reactions from fans after his last video, Merab Dvalishvili released another skit to social media featuring his Sean O'Malley lookalike.

In his latest video, Dvalishvili carried the O'Malley lookalike to his garage to train the fighter, whom he stated was too intoxicated from smoking marijuana to focus. The short once again received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the consensus crowd, who praised Dvalishvili for his humor and creativity.

The April 4 video also featured Dvalishvili's friend and former bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling. Several other fighters revealed their reactions, including Al Iaquinta, Guram Kutateladze, Matt Frevola, and Gregory Rodrigues.

In awe of the comedic skit, one fan jokingly advised 'The Machine' to open his "ad agency." The comment read:

"Dude you gotta start your own ad agency"

Alluding to the reactions to his last video post, fans unanimously applauded the unnamed actor who mimicked O'Malley due to his unique resemblance to the bantamweight champion.

O'Malley gave his reaction to the one-minute video on X, admitting he "giggled."

Other fans commented:

"The last line had me"

"Merab is the best promoter right now"

"Anyone who doesn't like Merab is already dead inside"

"Officially my favorite UFC fighter"

View more fan reactions to Merab Dvalishvili's recent Instagram video below:

What gym does Merab Dvalishvili train out of?

Originally from Tbilisi, Georgia, Merab 'The Machine' Dvalishvili moved to the United States in his young adult life to pursue a career in MMA, a decision that has paid off tremendously.

Upon his arrival, Dvalishvili settled in New York and began to train under the guidance of Ray Longo and Matt Serra with the Serra Longo Fight Team and its adjacent facility, Longo and Weidman MMA. At the prestigious gym, Dvalishvili met his current training partners, including Aljamain Sterling, Dennis Buzukja, Chris Weidman, Matt Frevola, and more.

Once the surging bantamweight reached the UFC rankings, Dvalishvili moved to Las Vegas, Nevada to improve his focus on his training. In Las Vegas, Dvalishvili now primarily trains with the Syndicate MMA team under head coach John Wood.

Dvalishvili still regularly visits the Serra Longo Fight Team and has kept Longo and Sterling in his corner for every UFC appearance.

