"Dude should be in prison" - Fans react to resurfaced video of tragic Prichard Colon vs. Terrel Williams boxing match 

Former Puerto Rican professional boxer Prichard Colon had a nightmare ending to his boxing career when he took on Terrel Williams on Oct. 17, 2015.

Colon, who had an undefeated record until that point, was repeatedly struck to the back of his head through nine rounds of the bout. The referee refused to deal with it when informed by Colon. He was also knocked down for the first time in his career due to the illegal blows but got up and was cleared to continue by the doctor.

The fight finally ended when Colon was disqualified after his corner mistakenly removed his gloves. Colon was rushed to the hospital where he went into a 221-day long coma and has remained in a persistent vegetative state ever since.

A video capturing the moments before his ill-fated fight and his condition afterwards surfaced onto X and drew sad reactions from fans.

Expand Tweet

Fans blamed Terrel Williams and the referee for contributing to such an outcome.

"Dude should be in prison for those hits. Fighter that’s unable to control his emotion in the ring and 100% intentional. He ruined this young man’s life…"

"official is to blame more for not stopping the fight early"

"If you can’t control your emotions in the ring. Don’t step into it. Ruined dudes life. Hope he’s barred from fighting…"

Others also spoke of preventative measures while appreciating Prichard Colon's family members.

"If this can potentially happen, then boxers need to always wear an headgear"

"Nice to see the lady still with him and still trying to make him happy. She's a keeper."

Check out fans comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to sad video of Prichard Colon.

Terrel Williams expresses his concern for Prichard Colon - "I pray for Prichard every day"

In the aftermath of the incident, Prichard Colon's opponent Terrel Williams took a two-year break from the sport and only returned after Colon woke up from his coma.

However, Williams has been associated with the incident more than he has for his own career. In an interview with The Ring magazine, Williams said that he prayed often for his former opponent.

“I pray for Prichard every day. That’s never going to change. I wish him nothing but peace and health. No one wants what happened to Prichard to happen to anybody. All boxers are brothers. I would never intentionally harm someone like that." [h/t The Ring]

The latest update on Colon's health from his family shows him more responsive than before but still unable to speak verbally or communicate.

Expand Tweet