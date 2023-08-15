Dustin Poirier has 7-word response to fan insulting him for never winning the UFC title despite ‘2+ decades of dedication’

Dustin Poirier experienced a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje during UFC 291 in July. 'The Highlight' achieved a remarkable win by delivering a precisely timed head kick that led to Poirier's defeat at 1:00 of Round 2. With this victory, Gaethje became the second-ever BMF champion.

Gaethje's winning strike was a right-leg high kick well veiled behind a punch, which Poirier managed to partially block with his arm. Gaethje's impactful kick broke through the defense, causing 'The Diamond' to fall backward. The 34-year-old Arizona native wasted no time in landing a follow-up punch to secure victory. This marked Poirier's first defeat in a non-lightweight title bout since 2016.

Recently, a fan attempted to taunt Dustin Poirier regarding his defeat at UFC 291. The X (formerly Twitter) user posted:

"That moment when you realize you'll never be champion of the world after 2+ decades of dedication."

Poirier responded:

"When a hero stumbles, the cowards rejoice."

While Dustin Poirier secured the interim championship, he fell short of claiming the undisputed lightweight title. In 2019, the 34-year-old Louisiana native aimed to unify the championship against Khabib Nurmagomedov after winning the interim belt earlier that year. However, 'The Eagle' defeated him in the third round of their main event clash at UFC 242.

Two years later, 'The Diamond' once again contended for the title. He faced Charles Oliveira and was ultimately defeated via a rear-naked choke in the third round of their headline bout at UFC 269 in December 2021.

Dustin Poirier isn't interested in taking on new UFC fighters

During the last six years, Dustin Poirier has consistently taken on top-tier lightweight opponents within the UFC. As he enters the latter phase of his career, 'The Diamond' has no intention of facing emerging challengers.

During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Poirier stated:

"I don’t want to fight a new guy in the UFC or something like that. It has to mean something to me. Otherwise, I’m just fighting to fight. I’ve done that my whole life. I got ahead doing that. I put myself in a great position. It has to mean something. This meant something [UFC 291]. This was a legacy fight. That’s what really hurts.”

